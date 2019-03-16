Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newark Church of the Nazarene
200 S. Williams St.
Newark, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Newark Church of the Nazarene
200 S. Williams St.
Newark, OH
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Toni Lynn Bartlett. 64, of Newark, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Newark Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Claude Nicholas officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the Church, 200 S. Williams St. Newark.

Toni passed away March 14, 2019, at her daughter's residence. She was born July 22, 1954, in Newark, to the late Roy and Bonnie (Barringer) Vail.

Toni was a 1972 graduate of Newark High School. She retired from the Licking County Clerk of Courts. She was a member of the Newark Church of the Nazarene. Toni had a love for music and was on many golf leagues.

She is survived by her husband, James "Jess" Bartlett, son, Jeremy Bartlett, daughter, Kelly (Wesley) Johnson; granddaughters, Kaitlynn Johnson, Abigail Johnson; sister, Paula (Bill) Selby; brother, William "Bill" (Kathy) Vail; nieces, Crystal (Ben) Stamper, Melissa (Alex) Gibson, Bonnie (Joe) Rieland, and Jamie (Zach) Dickinson; nephew, Justin Hile; sisters-in-laws, Rebecca Hile and Martha (David) Dowell, and brother-in-law, Clyde Bartlett.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019
