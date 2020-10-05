1/1
Tonya Michelle Kerns
Tonya Michelle Kerns

Born March 30, 1970 to Roy C & Charla Kaneff Frazier. She passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio.

Tonya is survived by her husband of 27 years, Paul W. Kerns, and her 8 year old son Liam Paul Kerns.Parents Roy C and Charla L Frazier..Mother-in-law Sue Kerns. Sister Yvonne Renee Frazier Grooms. Niece Madison A Grooms, and Newphew Brazton S Grooms.. Aunts Nancy L Frazier, Barb Frazier, Judith Isreal, Linda Kaneff..Uncle Mark & Roxie Frazier, John & Karen Frazier.Uncle Jerry L KAneff, Randy Kaneff, and Jake Merritts. She was also survived by lots of cousins and friends.She was preceded in death by her father in law Darrell Kerns. Grandparents Roy A & Freda Frazier,Charles & Donna Kaneff.Aunts Linda S Frazier, Sandy Frazier Glover, Jasca Kaneff, Loralee Kaneff, and Laura Merritts.Uncles Gary Frazier, Ron Merritts, Charles Kaneff Jr, and Archie Isreal.

Tonya fought a battle with pancreatic cancer, She fought for her husband, her son, and her family. She suffered courageously, selflessly, and with dignity.

Tonya survived a brain tumor and continued to go on and be a CCU and ICU nurse at LMH. Leaving to become a mother at the age of 41, and unexpected surprise.tonta will be remembered for her kind and giving spirit. Tonya loved her friends and family. She always loved Coach products, MIchael Kors bags, and sparkly jewelry..

She has a beautiful smile, bright blue eyes, which her son Liam inherited.

She will be missed and loved and remembered by all who knew her.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio




Published in Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
