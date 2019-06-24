|
|
Tosha L. Fout
Columbus - A memorial service celebrating the life of Tosha L. Fout, age 35, of Columbus, formerly of Newark, will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the memorial service, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Tosha was born in Newark, Ohio on August 5, 1983 to Karen (Trout) Moore and Jerry D. Moore. She passed away at her residence on June 20, 2019.
She was an inventory specialist with NAPA. She was the wife of a member of the Black Piston Motorcycle Club, enjoyed crafting and gardening. Tosha had a huge heart, would help anyone in need and everyone who met her loved her. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, children, and everyone that knew her.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Brian D. Fout; children, Ashley Nicole Sparks and Hunter James Sparks; brother, Donald C. Trout; sister, Carol M. Moore; former husband, Mark J. Sparks; maternal grandfather, Donald G. Trout; paternal grandfather, Jerry W. Moore; nephew, Gustav Henderson; her loving pets, Teddy and Halo; and numerous friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Connie Trout; and paternal grandmother, Carol Painter.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Tosha or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Tosha and her family.
Published in the Advocate on June 24, 2019