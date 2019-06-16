|
Tracey Blum
Pataskala - A memorial service celebrating the life of Tracey M. Blum, 56, of Pataskala, will be held at 2:00 P.M. June 22, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church. 102 E. Broadway, Granville. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville at a later date.
A warm, caring, fun-loving, and inquisitive person, Tracey passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019 at her home. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late John "Jack" Flitcraft and Patricia (George) Flitcraft and was a graduate of Pickerington high School.
Tracey was an excellent and adventurous cook, enjoyed gardening, and was a spiritual person who enjoyed bible camps and working with children. Her caring disposition lead to the adoption of many stray cats and dogs.
Surviving are her mother; husband, Alex; brothers, Eric and Greg; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, OH 43056.
Published in the Advocate on June 16, 2019