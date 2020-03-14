Services
Trever A. Boucher

Trever A. Boucher Obituary
Trever A. Boucher

Newark - Private memorial services celebrating the life of Trever Adam Boucher, 37, of Newark, will be held by his family and close friends.

He died at Grant Medical Center on Monday, March 9, 2020, and was born in Newark, Ohio on March 6, 1983, the son of Bethanne (Thom) McManus of Newark.

Trever received his Associate Degree in Human Services from COTC, and worked for several years with PALS Chrysalis Health Day Centers. Most recently, Trever was working as a stylist, having earned his cosmetology license from C-TEC in 2017.

Trever, a kind hearted soul, loved spending time with his many nieces and nephews, and was an avid lover of animals and music. He held an extraordinary knowledge of all things "Wizard of Oz" and could answer any trivia question related to it.

In addition to his mother and step-father, Trever is survived by his siblings, Heather (Randy) Jones and Jason (Valarie) Boucher; 10 nieces and nephews; and 2 great nieces.

To share your memory of Trever, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
