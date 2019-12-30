|
Trey Alan Collier
Mt. Sterling - Trey Alan Collier, 17, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Asheville as a result of a tragic car accident.Trey was born on June 17, 2002 in Newark, Ohio. Trey was a senior at Westfall High School and was involved in many activities throughout the years including track, cross-country and was on the soccer team. He had a special gift of being able to work on engines and had great interest in auto mechanics like his father, Robert Collier II. His father's family was looking forward to being reunited at Trey's attainment of 18 years of age.
Trey is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Betty Cooperider, of Hebron, his brother, Nathaniel Gard of Newark and cousin Abigail Marriott of Chillicothe; and by his maternal grandfather, Barry Simpson and grandmother, Sheila Eastep.
Trey is survived by two loving families.
Trey is survived by his father, Robert Collier II, great-grandparents Ernest (Wanda) Cooperider, great uncles Craig (Cindy) Cooperider, Carl (Laura) Cooperider, Charles Cooperider, Ernie Cooperider of Newark and Casey (Tammy) Cooperider of Anderson, Ind.; aunts Valerie (Gary) Mockus of Hebron; Heather Fox of Wilmington; grandmother Pam Conner, great-aunt Patricia Underwood of Dayton and many cousins and friends.
Trey is also survived by his mother, Michelle Collier and dad, Shawn Eastep, sisters Alexis Collier, Haley Eastep of Ashville; grandmother Ruth Wilhelm, great-grandmother Hallie Wilhelm both of Newark; grandfather Paul Eastep of Circleville; Bobby Lee (Amber Pettit) and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at the Chouse, 502 E. Main Street, Hebron, Ohio on Saturday, January 18th at 1:00pm.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020