Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy Luckeydoo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy A. Luckeydoo


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Trudy A. Luckeydoo Obituary
Trudy A. Luckeydoo

NEWARK -

A funeral service for Trudy A. Luckeydoo, 66, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Lt. Kaitlyn Haddix officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Trudy passed away May 31, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born November 11, 1952, in Columbus, to the late Alfred and Viola (Dreshel) Darst.

Trudy retired from Kroger. She volunteered with the NHS Marching Band, past involvement with the Salvation Army, and an avid fan/volunteer with Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps.

She is survived by her sons, Ron (Crystal) Luckeydoo of Newark and Mark (Kim) Luckeydoo of Grove City; daughter, Amanda (Tim) Autherson of Newark; brother, Mark (Brenda) Darst of Corning; sisters, Janet (David) Sher and Norma (Cedric) Emery both of CA; grandchildren, Shelby, Logan, Kyla, and Julianna; several nieces and nephews, and extended family, Ashley (C.J.) Michaleski, Drew Brookover, and Maddux Michaleski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. "Duck" Luckeydoo and her bonus mother, Garnet Darst.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now