Trudy A. Luckeydoo



NEWARK -



A funeral service for Trudy A. Luckeydoo, 66, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Lt. Kaitlyn Haddix officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Trudy passed away May 31, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born November 11, 1952, in Columbus, to the late Alfred and Viola (Dreshel) Darst.



Trudy retired from Kroger. She volunteered with the NHS Marching Band, past involvement with the Salvation Army, and an avid fan/volunteer with Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps.



She is survived by her sons, Ron (Crystal) Luckeydoo of Newark and Mark (Kim) Luckeydoo of Grove City; daughter, Amanda (Tim) Autherson of Newark; brother, Mark (Brenda) Darst of Corning; sisters, Janet (David) Sher and Norma (Cedric) Emery both of CA; grandchildren, Shelby, Logan, Kyla, and Julianna; several nieces and nephews, and extended family, Ashley (C.J.) Michaleski, Drew Brookover, and Maddux Michaleski.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. "Duck" Luckeydoo and her bonus mother, Garnet Darst.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary