Newark - A funeral service for True ""Duane"" Howman, age 73, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the Heath United Methodist Church, 1149 Hebron Road, Heath with Reverend Jeff Belt and Reverend Kevin Koske, officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.



Duane passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born May 18, 1946 to True Dwight and Alice (Glasco) Howman.



Duane was born in Ashland, Ohio and raised on a farm just outside of town. His mother, Alice (Glasco) Howman and father, True Dwight Howman taught him the value of hard work.



Duane had a passionate love for antique John Deere Tractors. He would restore and exhibit them and/or participate in many tractor pulls. At his passing he owned nine beautiful tractors. The tractors will be on display at his service.



Duane was a member of the Land of Legend Antique Tractor Club, The Ohio Two-Cylinder Tractor Club and the Old Steam and Gas Club of Dresden. In 1976, Duane and Brother David created the Partnership of Howman Brothers Electric and became the primary electrical contractor of Wayne Homes, Uniontown, OH.



The partnership continued until 2014 when David retired. The company continued on with Duane as owner. In 1984, Duane married Kay (Thomas) Howman and relocated to Heath, Ohio to work with the Hebron Office of Wayne Homes. Their work has touched the lives of numerous homeowner's throughout the state. Their pride in their work has created a legacy to be proud of. The Company will continue under the Partnership of wife, Kay Howman and longtime employee, Todd Johnson.



He leaves behind wife, Kay of 35 years and a blended family of sons, Brian (Kim) Howman, Jeffrey (Kandi) Howman, step-daughter, Gina Mills and step-son, Greg (Amy) Pletcher. He has three grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Two brothers, David (Kathy) Howman and Lester (Sue) Howman.



Duane was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Twila (Stan) Lewis and Bonnie (Alvin) Reisinger.



Friends and family may call on Monday, July 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Heath United Methodist Church, 1149 Hebron Road, Heath or one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, July 16, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.



Memorial Contributions can be made in Duane's name to Heath United Methodist Church.



The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.



