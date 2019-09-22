|
Dr. Turner Thomas Mills, Jr.
Granville - Tom Mills, age 85, of Newark and Granville, died September 18th, 2019 at Kendal at Granville. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia to Turner and Kathryn Mills, Tom grew up in Cadiz, Ohio. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1955 and Ohio State College of Medicine in 1959. Father of three children; Julie Mills (Thomas) Skoulis, David Harper (Jamie) Mills, and Sarah Mills (Matthew) Fitz. Proud grandfather of seven; Alexander Mills Skoulis, Anne Katherine Skoulis, Paige Anne Mills, Turner Thomas Mills, Kathryn Harper Mills, William Mills Fitz, and Madeline Murrow Fitz. Also survived by sister Sara Mills Schwiebert and nephew Erik Mills (Lisa) Schwiebert, and his children Elisabeth Marshall Schwiebert and Turner Marshall Schwiebert.
Tom served as a physician in the Air Force from 1961 to 1963 at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, which he always smiled and said "was a tough job but someone had to do it". After his service he moved to Newark, the hometown of his uncle, Dr. Paul Grove, to open his family medical practice. Tom served his community by caring for families in the Newark area until his retirement in 1998. He felt called to the practice of medicine, and prided himself on the time he spent counseling patients on improving their health.
Tom had a great appreciation for and love of the outdoors. He enjoyed pointing out the red-tailed hawk flying overhead, the bright blue sky, and the leaves changing in the fall. He raised Rhododendrons and had some of the most impressive blooms in Licking County. He loved the ocean, skiing in the mountains, and biking and rollerblading on the Newark bike paths. Tom enjoyed golfing; he appreciated the fellowship and the time in nature offered by the sport.
Beyond his service to the community through health care, Tom was passionate about his service through Rotary Club of Newark, OSU Newark, the board of Kendal at Granville, OSU Medical Alumni Society Board of Governors , and service on the board of Licking Memorial Health System.
Tom was a proud Ohio State alumnus and football season was one of his favorite times. He loved seeing the band march on to the field and harmonized with his beautiful singing voice during Carmen Ohio. He was a thinker and a reader. He loved his children and grandchildren above all else, and until his last days his face lit up when he saw them.
A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Newark at 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary Club of Newark, Hospice of Central Ohio, or Second Presbyterian Church.
The Mills family would like to express thanks and appreciation to the nursing staff at Kendal and the amazing caregivers from Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 22, 2019