Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Presbyterian Church
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Turner Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Turner Thomas Mills Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Turner Thomas Mills Jr. Obituary
Dr. Turner Thomas Mills, Jr.

Granville - Tom Mills, age 85, of Newark and Granville, died September 18th, 2019 at Kendal at Granville. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia to Turner and Kathryn Mills, Tom grew up in Cadiz, Ohio. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1955 and Ohio State College of Medicine in 1959. Father of three children; Julie Mills (Thomas) Skoulis, David Harper (Jamie) Mills, and Sarah Mills (Matthew) Fitz. Proud grandfather of seven; Alexander Mills Skoulis, Anne Katherine Skoulis, Paige Anne Mills, Turner Thomas Mills, Kathryn Harper Mills, William Mills Fitz, and Madeline Murrow Fitz. Also survived by sister Sara Mills Schwiebert and nephew Erik Mills (Lisa) Schwiebert, and his children Elisabeth Marshall Schwiebert and Turner Marshall Schwiebert.

Tom served as a physician in the Air Force from 1961 to 1963 at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, which he always smiled and said "was a tough job but someone had to do it". After his service he moved to Newark, the hometown of his uncle, Dr. Paul Grove, to open his family medical practice. Tom served his community by caring for families in the Newark area until his retirement in 1998. He felt called to the practice of medicine, and prided himself on the time he spent counseling patients on improving their health.

Tom had a great appreciation for and love of the outdoors. He enjoyed pointing out the red-tailed hawk flying overhead, the bright blue sky, and the leaves changing in the fall. He raised Rhododendrons and had some of the most impressive blooms in Licking County. He loved the ocean, skiing in the mountains, and biking and rollerblading on the Newark bike paths. Tom enjoyed golfing; he appreciated the fellowship and the time in nature offered by the sport.

Beyond his service to the community through health care, Tom was passionate about his service through Rotary Club of Newark, OSU Newark, the board of Kendal at Granville, OSU Medical Alumni Society Board of Governors , and service on the board of Licking Memorial Health System.

Tom was a proud Ohio State alumnus and football season was one of his favorite times. He loved seeing the band march on to the field and harmonized with his beautiful singing voice during Carmen Ohio. He was a thinker and a reader. He loved his children and grandchildren above all else, and until his last days his face lit up when he saw them.

A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Newark at 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary Club of Newark, Hospice of Central Ohio, or Second Presbyterian Church.

The Mills family would like to express thanks and appreciation to the nursing staff at Kendal and the amazing caregivers from Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Turner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now