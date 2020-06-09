Twila Hay
Frazeysburg - Twila Jean Hay, 92, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at her home. Her loving family was at her side.
Born April 17, 1928 in Black Run, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Fred and Letha (Deenis) Moran and was a 1946 graduate of Union High School. Twila was a faithful and active member of Perryton Church of Christ. For many years she published the church bulletin, taught Sunday School classes, assisted with Vacation Bible School and helped in the kitchen where she was known as the "cookie lady". She was also a clerk at Kline's Department Store in Newark and was a volunteer at Fallsburg Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking.
Surviving are three daughters, Pamela Sue Hay of Newark, Janet (Frederick) Eberts of Fallsburg and Sally Keck of Hanover; five grandchildren, Bill Eberts, Bob (Julie) Eberts, Melissa (Brent Grove) Eberts, Valerie (Kevin) Lyons and Tracy Keck and six great grandchildren, Brooke and Logan Eberts, Grace Eberts, Benny, Alayna and Luke Lyons. Also surviving is one brother, Gail (Ginny) Moran of Newark; one sister, Doris Moran of Bladensburg, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick E. Hay whom she married June 27, 1948 and who died April 25, 2006; a son in-law, Ben Keck; a sister, Irene King and a brother, Bob Moran.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. Social distancing will be observed.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, June 12, 2020 at the funeral home with Minister William Meaige officiating. Burial will be in Perryton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Frazeysburg - Twila Jean Hay, 92, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at her home. Her loving family was at her side.
Born April 17, 1928 in Black Run, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Fred and Letha (Deenis) Moran and was a 1946 graduate of Union High School. Twila was a faithful and active member of Perryton Church of Christ. For many years she published the church bulletin, taught Sunday School classes, assisted with Vacation Bible School and helped in the kitchen where she was known as the "cookie lady". She was also a clerk at Kline's Department Store in Newark and was a volunteer at Fallsburg Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking.
Surviving are three daughters, Pamela Sue Hay of Newark, Janet (Frederick) Eberts of Fallsburg and Sally Keck of Hanover; five grandchildren, Bill Eberts, Bob (Julie) Eberts, Melissa (Brent Grove) Eberts, Valerie (Kevin) Lyons and Tracy Keck and six great grandchildren, Brooke and Logan Eberts, Grace Eberts, Benny, Alayna and Luke Lyons. Also surviving is one brother, Gail (Ginny) Moran of Newark; one sister, Doris Moran of Bladensburg, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick E. Hay whom she married June 27, 1948 and who died April 25, 2006; a son in-law, Ben Keck; a sister, Irene King and a brother, Bob Moran.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. Social distancing will be observed.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, June 12, 2020 at the funeral home with Minister William Meaige officiating. Burial will be in Perryton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.