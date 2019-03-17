Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Perone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler James Perone


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tyler James Perone Obituary
Tyler James Perone

Newark - Tyler James Perone, age 22, of Newark, passed away on March 14, 2019. Tyler was born September 11, 1996 in Newark, Ohio to James Russell and Tabitha Jean (Dusenberry) Perone.

Tyler was a 2015 graduate of C-TEC of Licking County. He enjoyed hunting, playing video games, target practicing and collecting knives and coins. He was a very family-oriented person and loved playing with his nephews.

He is survived by his parents, James and Tabitha; a sister, Courtney Perone (fiancé Jordan Beach) of Bremen; nephews, Conner and Cooper Beach; maternal grandmother, Carol Dusenberry of Newark; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will observe a private memorial.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Road, Suite 125, Columbus, OH 43215. If you are in crisis call 800-273-TALK.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Tyler or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Tyler and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.