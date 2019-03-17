|
Tyler James Perone
Newark - Tyler James Perone, age 22, of Newark, passed away on March 14, 2019. Tyler was born September 11, 1996 in Newark, Ohio to James Russell and Tabitha Jean (Dusenberry) Perone.
Tyler was a 2015 graduate of C-TEC of Licking County. He enjoyed hunting, playing video games, target practicing and collecting knives and coins. He was a very family-oriented person and loved playing with his nephews.
He is survived by his parents, James and Tabitha; a sister, Courtney Perone (fiancé Jordan Beach) of Bremen; nephews, Conner and Cooper Beach; maternal grandmother, Carol Dusenberry of Newark; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will observe a private memorial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Road, Suite 125, Columbus, OH 43215. If you are in crisis call 800-273-TALK.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019