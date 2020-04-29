|
Valerie Jean Sammons
NEWARK - Valerie Jean Sammons, 48, of Newark, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. She was born December 8, 1971 in Columbus to Charles and Linda (Shear) Crawford.Val was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching the nature around her. She would always be the first person awake and she would enjoy coffee and watch the wildlife. She loved the Bible and she was very knowledgeable about it. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. A special thank you to cousin, Chris Pallas for his love and support.She is survived by her husband, Timothy Sammons; daughter, Paige Workman; son, Beau Workman; stepchildren, Timothy Sammons Jr., Justin Sammons, Shaina Bardsley, Chelsea Sammons, and Zachary Sammons; granddaughter, Aratraya Elliott; sisters, Jennifer (Mark) Johnson, Julie (Gene) Lamp, Tina Crawford, and Amy Slocum; brother, William (Dawn) Martin; father, Chuck Crawford; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Crawford and stepfather, Bob Martin.Funeral services will be held privately.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020