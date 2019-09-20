Resources
Heath - Vanessa Lynn Eisnaugle, 63, After a short illness Vanessa passed at home surrounded by her family. She served the Johnstown Community as a school bus driver for more than 20 years. She dearly loved her family and spending time with them. Survived by her mother Rosemary Smithson; sister and brother-in-law Rick and Valerie Stewart; daughters, Naomi (Eisnaugle) and Thomas Waterman, and Nicole (Eisnaugle) and Jesse Smith; grandchildren, Thomas (Haylee) Judd, Brandon (Stormy) Judd, Thomas Waterman III, and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by her dearly missed husband Danny Eisnaugle; father James W. Smithson, and mother-in-law Ruth Eisnaugle. Respecting her wishes she is to be cremated, and a private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 20, 2019
