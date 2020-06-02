Velma Eileen Craig
Velma Eileen Craig

NEWARK - Velma E. Craig, 89, of Newark, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Amsterdam, Ohio on May 9, 1931 to the late Joseph and Bertha (Talbert) Garlinger.

Velma was a member of the Newark Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crafting and cooking, but most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Thomas (Bertie) Craig, Tim Craig, Tamara Craig and Debra (David) Roberts; sisters, Dawn Cottrell and Sherry Baldwin; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Craig in 2014; four brothers, Bob, Bill, Jim and Lou Garlinger; and two grandchildren.

At Velma's request, no services will be held.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Velma or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Velma and her family






Published in Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
