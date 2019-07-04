|
Velma Mae Emswiler
Pataskala - A funeral service celebrating the life of Velma Mae Emswiler, age 82, of Pataskala, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Steve Swisher officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Velma was born December 31, 1936 in Newark, Ohio to the late F. Ross and Dorothy Marie (Victor) Lawrence. She passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital.
Velma was a 1954 graduate of Newark High School and was employed with Park National Bank until 1957 when she married Dean Emswiler on September 1, 1957. She then became a farm wife and homemaker. She was a member of the Etna United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Dean Emswiler; five children, Larry (Faye) Emswiler of Columbus, Brad (Sharon) Emswiler, Cathy (Keith) Sims, Lowell (Julie) Emswiler and Dale (Layla) Emswiler, all of Baltimore; grandsons, Aaron and Jared Sims, granddaughter, Krysten Emswiler and grandson, Nickolas Emswiler; several special step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Selma and Leslie "Bud" Owen; special niece, Sharon Owen Ulery; and nephew, Doug Owen.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Velma or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Velma and her family.
Published in the Advocate on July 4, 2019