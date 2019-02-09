Services
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
(740) 967-6085
Vera Sharrock
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Alexandria - Sharrock, Vera L., 85, of Alexandria passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.Vera was born February 22, 1933 to the late William and Alice Sickles. Vera is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years Roger E. Sharrock and 9 siblings.

Vera is survived by her children Roger (Sue), Jeff and Vincent Sharrock; 11 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Vera was a devoted mother and homemaker. Vera retired from Tech Rubber after many years of service.

Friends may call at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N. Main St, Johnstown on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 6pm-8pm and Monday, February 11, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 10am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
