Verna I. Timms
NEWARK - A private Celebration of Life service for Verna I. Timms, 82, of Newark, will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mark Hartsough officiating. A private burial will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Verna, a retired secretary from Newark and Heath City Schools, passed away June 15, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born July 18, 1937, in Enderlin, ND, to the late Irvin E. and Edna M. (Lambrecht) Groth.
Verna was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Church and Multiple Sclerosis Society Support Group. She enjoyed playing bridge.
She is survived by her husband, Donald H. Timms; children, Donald Scott (Colleen) Timms of Troy, OH and Mona Kaye (Eric) Spalsbury of Delaware, OH; sister, Barbara (Roger) Nims of ND; five grandchildren, Kelsey (Mark) Murack of KY, Craig Timms of CA, Cameron Timms of London, OH, Nick (Bethany) Spalsbury of Delaware, OH, and Alanna Spalsbury of Columbus, OH, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Eileen Hoggarth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.