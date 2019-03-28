Services
Vernal Darst
Vernal W. "Doc" Darst


Vernal W. "Doc" Darst Obituary
Vernal W. "Doc" Darst

Pataskala - Vernal W. "Doc" Darst, 89, of Pataskala, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Vernal was born on March 10, 1930 to the late Frederick and Gladys Darst. Vernal is preceded in death by his sister, Florence Fothergill; brother, Frederick Darst, Vernal is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary Ann Darst; children, Vickie (Steve) Smith, Gary (Jeanne) Darst, Suzanne (David) DiPietro, Richard Michael Darst, Tink and Bobby Carr; 4 grandchildren, 5great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Vernal is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 21, 2019 10am-12pm, at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. A funeral service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 28, 2019
