Vernette N. Morrice
Granville - Vernette Nord Morrice was born June 11th, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois to the Late Rev. Edward and Anna Nord. She returned to Sweden until age 19, and remained a proud Swede her entire life. She later moved to England, and eventually back to America, where she was educated in California at Pacific Union College and completed nursing training in Hinsdale, Illinois. She was a registered nurse and later was married on September 28th, 1944 to George Morrice M.D.
Together they raised four children, initially in Detroit, and eventually around Central Ohio in Upper Arlington, Worthington, and Newark. Traveling to most US states and every continent were among their many adventures. Vernette's favorite was traveling by car with George around the island of Tasmania, Australia.
Vernette passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Kendal at Granville at the age of 100. She loved big band music, was an ardent hummingbird enthusiast, and boating in Florida, where she and George spent winters in retirement. She danced with Ballet Met performing in the Nutcracker as a young woman and learned to paint using watercolors at the age of 86, after a lifetime of collecting art with her husband.
Civically minded and a person of faith, Vernette was a member of Tobiah Seventh Day Adventist Church, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Licking Memorial Ladies Auxiliary, and Planned Parenthood.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Bryce Morrice, G. Erik and Michele Morrice, and Ann and James Gallagher; son-in-law, Oscar Mack; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to her late husband George, Vernette was preceded in death by her daughter, Elena Morrice; daughter-in-law, Ellen Morrice; brother, Edward; and sister, Ingeborg.
