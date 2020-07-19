Vicki L. Justus
BUCKEYE LAKE - A graveside service, celebrating the life of Vicki L. Justus, 68, of Buckeye Lake, will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery, with Pastor James Dewhurst officiating.
Vicki was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 4, 1952 to the late Richard Homer Norviel and Barbara Jean (Claggett) Six. She passed away at Licking Memorial Hospital on July 18, 2020.
Prior to retirement, Vicki worked for Lakewood School System for many years. She enjoyed fishing, walking with her daughter, Tracy, going to the beach and spending time with her dog, Mya. Vicki was a woman of faith and she loved spending time with her family, especially doting on her grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her children, Joseph R. (Jonita) Justus, Tracy (Charlie) Settles, Lisa Justus and Timothy Justus; long time companion, Stan Schwarz; grandchildren, Brandon and Levi Settles, Cassidy and Emily Justus, and Colton Gahegan; siblings, Dave Norviel, Mike (Judy) Norviel, Pat Norviel, Pam Sims, Kim Stalter, Tim (Kathy) Norviel and Sherrie (Dan) Lane; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Justus.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vicki to ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Rd # 221, Columbus, OH 43220.
The family would like to thank Kristie Campbell for all of the love and care that was provided to Vicki during her illness.
