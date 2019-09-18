|
Vicki Lynn Richard
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Vicki Lynn Richard, 60, of Newark, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday September 21, 2019, at R-Lake, 2807 Johnstown-Alexandria Rd., Alexandria, Ohio 43001.
Vicki, a homemaker, passed away September 10, 2019, at the OSU Medical Center. She was born December 3, 1958, in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Pete and Jerry (Bell) Gravens.
Vicki enjoyed a full and rewarding life with her husband Mike of 38 years. She had a passion for music and was a musician for most of her life. She was known for her infectious smile, upbeat attitude, and her kind and compassionate heart. She loved her husband, family and friends more than we could put into words. Bargain shopping and gardening were also some of her pleasures in life. Our memories of her will forever be cherished.
She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Richard, Sr.; children, Melody (Reice Beers) Richard, Harmony (Aaron McDole) Richard, Michael A (Jacqui) Richard, Jr., and Todd Richard all of Newark; brother, Terry (Sylvia) Williams of Newark; sister, Toni (Chris Cronk) Pickens of Newark; grandchildren, Daniel Beers, Michael Richard, Mackinley Richard, and Luck Richard, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Tracy Clark and Dawni Gravens.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019