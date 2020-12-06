Vicki Snavely
Utica - Vicki L. Snavely, age 64, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1956 in Columbus, OH to the late Richard and Patricia (Washburn) Jones.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Richard Snavely; children, Brian Wolfe, and Brandon Wolfe; step-children, Todd (Bethanne) Snavely, Denise (Michael) Rowe, and Nicole (Eric) Adams; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Rick (Paula) Jones, Mark (Satoko) Jones, Jerry Jones, and Mike (Linda) Jones; step-siblings, George Powell, Joe Powell, Jackie (Gregg) Hastilow, and Dan Powell; stepsister-in-law, Donna Powell; Uncle Frank and Aunt Berta Washburn; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Richard and Patricia, Vicki is preceded in death by her stepfather, George Powell and stepbrother, Tony Powell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
