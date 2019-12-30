|
|
Vickie L. Row
Mount Vernon - Vickie L. Row, age 69, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Country Club Rehab Center in Mount Vernon. She was born on March 13, 1950 in Newark, Ohio the daughter of Ernest and June (Lescalleet) Decker. Vickie was a 1968 graduate of Licking Valley High School and earned her Associates Degree from Denison University. Vickie worked as an X-ray tech from Licking Memorial Hospital before retiring from the Mount Vernon City School System.
Vickie was a member of the Brandon United Methodist Church and previously served as a 4-H Advisor for the Cloverleaf Chums. She was an avid Nascar fan and always enjoyed getting a cold frosty from Wendy's. Most important to Vickie was the quality time she spent with family and in the last several years she loved going to fairs to watch her grandchildren show animals.
She is survived by her sons; Jason Row of Mount Vernon, Tim (Sarah) Row of Mount Vernon; four grandchildren, Grady Row, Shelby Row, Jadyn Row and Jesse Row; a brother, David (Roxanne) Decker of Toboso, Ohio.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy D. Row.
Friends may call Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Brandon United Methodist Church, 13492 Sycamore Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 with Pastor David Imhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Vickie's name may be made to the Brandon United Methodist Church.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020