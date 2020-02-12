Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Vickie "V.o." Owens


1962 - 2020
Vickie "V.o." Owens Obituary
Vickie "V.O." Owens

Newark - Vickie "V.O." Lynne Owens, age 57, of Newark, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1962 to the late David Jennings and Shirley (Gentry) Ellis.

A memorial service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 1-3pm and 5-7pm at the funeral home prior to the service. Services will be officiated by Pastor Shamus Strapp.

V.O. loved life and people. She spent her free time helping others by joining groups such as Foodies Feeding Families and Yes Club. V.O. enjoyed spending time at the beach or lake with her family and friends. She was well loved by everyone she met.

V.O. is survived by her children, Brock Owens, Chase Owens, and Chelsea (Shamus) Strapp, and grandson, Shepherd.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Herald Ellis, and brother, David Jennings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Brucker Kishler Funeral Home to help cover costs.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
