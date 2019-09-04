|
Vickie R. Ellis
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Vickie R. Ellis, 65, of Newark, will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Kelly Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Thursday, September 5th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Vickie was born in Newark, Ohio on April 4, 1954 to the late Robert Ellis and Octavia (Montgomery) Angle, who survives.
Vickie was a devoted homemaker to her family and was a nurse's aide for many years. She enjoyed reading, coloring and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her children, Lanny L. Ellis and Vanessa R. (Justin) Metz; brothers and sisters, Barry (Debra) Ellis, Robert (Julia) Ellis, Gwen (Fred) Starkey, Karen Angle and Clarence (Tammy) Angle; grandchildren, Cathlynn (William) Arter, Victoria Ellis, Lita Ellis, Chadrick Ellis, Marla Metz, Justin Metz Jr., Exavier Metz, and Jazmyn Metz; great grandchildren, Chloe and Mason Arter; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019