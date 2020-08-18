1/1
Victor E. Leogrande
Victor E. Leogrande

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Victor E. Leogrande, 90, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 12 Noon, Saturday, August 22, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-12 Noon, prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Victor, a United States Army Veteran, died at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on August 13, 1930, to the late Vito and Angelina (Percoco) Leogrande.

Victor was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and 1948 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. He retired as an inspector from Rockwell International where he worked for 44 years and was instrumental in forming their UAW Local 1037, as well as their intramural basketball league.

For many years, Victor coached baseball at Mound City Baseball and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Sons of Italy Rinascimento Lodge and an avid fan of Notre Dame.

Victor will be greatly missed by his children and their spouses, Victor V. Leogrande (Lisa Vanorder), Anna Marie (Brian) Grover, Ralph M. Leogrande, Theresa (Todd) Magers, and Joseph E. Leogrande; 6 grandchildren, Andrea, Toni, Adam, Angela, Mason, and Carly; 7 great-grandchildren, Makiah, Adisson, Makenzie, Lily, Vinny, Talia, and Jace; many nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Helen Valentine.

In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Rice) Leogrande; siblings, Ernest, Albert, and Lena Leogrande, Kate (Ralph) Grove, Anna (Harry) Norman, and Helen (Carl) Jones; niece, Martha Norman; and his beloved cats, Kitty 2 and Blackie.

Memorials in Victor's name can be made to the Licking County Humane Society to help with the spay/ neuter of cats, 925 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.

To share your memory of Victor or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.








Published in Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
AUG
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
