Viola Ann Bottomley Messina
Viola Ann Bottomley Messina

Newark - A graveside service celebrating the life of Viola Ann Bottomley Messina, age 84, of Newark, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, at Hanover Cemetery with Pastor Rick Mason officiating.

Viola was born September 14, 1936 in Muskingum County, Ohio to the late James and Indus (Vance) Wills. She passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Arlington Care Center.

Viola had been a cook at the Buxton Inn in Granville for 32 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, gardening, and cooking, and was especially known for her delicious chicken and noodles. She loved her little dog, Bandit. She was a member of the Newark Moose and the Druids.

She is survived by eight children, Edward (Christine) Bottomley of Dresden, Evelyn "Mag" (Dave) Kuehner of Nashport, James (Jacky) Bottomley of Newark, Charles "Chuck" Bottomley of Newark, Thomas (Jasmin) Bottomley of Newark, Lora (Eric) Kopp of Newark; Michael (Solly) Bottomley of Silverdale, Washington and Karen (Robert) Grablow of Nashport; 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; brother, Alfred Wills (Caroline Winston) of Grand Island, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Huston Bottomley and Joseph Messina; and by brothers, Kenneth, James and Tom Wills; and sisters, Dorothy Sensabaugh and Margaret Wigle Pennington.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Viola or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Viola and her family.






Published in Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
