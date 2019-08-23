|
|
Virgie Meisenhelder
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Virgie Meisenhelder, 76, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11 A.M., Saturday, August 24, 2019, with Pastor Bob Davidson as celebrant. Interment will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 9-11 A.M., prior to the service on Saturday.
Virgie, a member of the Second Baptist Church, died at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Garrett, Kentucky on July 3, 1943, to the late John and Maggie (Francis) Garrett.
Virgie recently retired from the Pine Kirk Care Center where she worked for over 40 years in multiple capacities, most recently as their activities director. She was a lover of the outdoors, and especially enjoyed camping and gardening. Virgie also enjoyed working in ceramics and was often known to partake in karaoke if the opportunity presented. Above all, Virgie loved her family and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, of 53 years, James Meisenhelder; her children, Dan (Crystal) Meisenhelder and Janie Newsom; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren with another on the way; siblings, Rita Skaggs and Bertie Stegal; brother-in-law, Orville Hall;sister-in-law, Kathy Garrett; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog companion, Queenie.
In addition to her parents, Virgie was preceded in death by her step-father, Orland; siblings, Bill Garrett, Tom (Juanita) Garrett and Helen Hall; and brother-in-law, Sam Skaggs,
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 23, 2019