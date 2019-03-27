Virginia A. Eckhart



NEWARK - A funeral service for Virginia A. Eckhart, 81, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Bryan Grove officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Virginia passed away March 25, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born September 15, 1937, in Newark, to the late Kenneth Dale and Grace (Sasser) Geraldine Pierpont.



Virginia retired from the Defense Supply Center as an administrative assistant. She was proud to work at DSCC where she received employment awards. She was an active member of Maple Ave. Christian Union Church, where she served on the church board.



She is survived by her sons, Jim (Cindy) West and Paul (Laura) Eckhart; grandchildren, Jessica (Al) Johnston, Kaitlin (Ben) Rader, Jennifer (Dwayne) Bushee, and Samantha (Ian) Eckhart; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Maxwell Johnston, and Adelie, Rhowan, and Calhan Rader; brothers, Rev. Dr. Kenneth F. (Dr. Jane) Pierpont and Charles (Rebecca) Pierpont; many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Harold Lee.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary