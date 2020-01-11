|
|
Virginia Bauman
Hebron - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Virginia L. Bauman, 75, of Hebron, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery. Pastor James Caldwell will be celebrant. Virginia passed away suddenly on Friday, January 10, 2020, exactly 25 years to the date of the death of her mother.
She was born in Wheeling W.V., on December 29, 1944, to the late Herbert and Katherine (McDowell) Penick. She was a graduate of Lakewood H.S., class of 1962, and married her high school sweetheart Lawrence "Cease" Bauman on January 1, 1965.
Virginia was the voice of Bauman's Carpet Care. She was a devout Christian, and member of the First Baptist Church of Heath for over thirty years. A skilled quilter, she had the honor of being the first "featured artist" for the Heart of Ohio Quilt Guild. She also enjoyed spending time in Amish country, and she and Cease had spent the day Thursday in Holmes County.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Larry, her twin sister Vivian (Charles) Webb, Brother Bobby (Sue) Penick; and sister and brother-in-law Mary and Bob Lawrence of Hebron. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Henry, and her step-mother Faun Webb Penick.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Heath, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Virginia and the Bauman family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020