Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Virginia C. Renner Obituary
Virginia C. Renner

Millersport - Funeral services celebrating the life of Virginia Carol Renner, 75, of Millersport, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, with Chaplain Cory Campbell as celebrant. Interment will follow in Millersport Cemetery.

Virginia died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 30, 1943, to the late Gather and Naomi (Allen) Hayes.

Virginia was a former Avon Sales Representative and employee of Filter Fabric. She was most known for her nurturing and giving nature as she provided in-home child care for 200+ children over the years. She enjoyed gardening and working on auto restoration with her husband, Tom.

She is survived by her husband, of 41 years, Thomas Renner; her children, Robert Goings and Belinda Goings; step-children, Cecil (Lee Ann) Renner, Mildred (David) Thompson, and Thomas "Wyatt" Renner; special grandchildren, Adam and Abby Goings, Crystal Carpenter and her daughters, Naomi and Carrie Carpenter; many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Fitch, Viola (Ollie) Presley, Bonnie (Rocky) Boyd, Kaye (Larry) Zimmerman, Joyce Harmon, and Debra (Ken) Robinson; brothers, Dick (Shirley) Hayes and Jerry (Linda) Hayes; brother-in-law, George Craig; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters, Terrie Craig, Charlotte Hayes, Helen Decker and Annette Hayes; brother, Howard Hayes; and granddaughter, Clarissa.

Friends and family may call at the funeral home 5-7 P.M., Monday, June 17, 2019.

To share your memory of Virginia or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 15, 2019
