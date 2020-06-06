Virginia "Ginny" Dougherty
Heath - Virginia "Ginny" Kathaleen (Wilson) Dougherty, 96, of Heath, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 peacefully in the loving care of her daughter, Julie and son-in-law Rob. She was born April 6, 1924 in Newark to the late Claude Wilson and Hazel (Jones) Young.
Virginia graduated from Newark High School class of 1942. She attended the First Baptist Church in Heath. Virginia was a loving and prayerful mother. She enjoyed listening to Christian radio and T.V., gardening, cooking, playing cards and games with her family, and taking care of her home. She read her Bible every day and never failed to pray for her family and friends.
She is survived by four children, Ron L. (Polly) Dougherty of Alexandria, Sherry K. (Willard) Fowler of Newark, Debbie A. (Mike) Antle of Heath, and Julie L. (Rob) Miller of Heath; grandchildren, Lara (Ron) Gill, John Dougherty, Scott Fowler, Kevin Fowler, Jeff Fowler, Christy (Spencer) Shellenbarger, Terri (Scott) Lightle-Brown, Dave (Stacey) Antle, Mindy Benson, Lisa (Jake) Epling, and Ashley (Greg) Weaver; three step grandchildren, Bryant Fowler, Brandon (Gigi) Miller, and Katie Miller; 16 great grandchildren with another due in July; nine step great grandchildren; one sister, Thelma M. Anderson; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willmer "Doc" Dougherty (1989) and a great grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Generation Hospice, 26 Westmoor Ave., Newark, OH 43055
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Wilson Cemetery.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.