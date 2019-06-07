|
Virginia Gakle
Hebron - Virginia Anne Gakle (Beckett), 92, of Hebron, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Sage Park, Gahanna, OH. She was born on October 20, 1926, in Pataskala, OH, to the late Floyd and Hazel (Board) Phillips. Virginia is survived by her loving daughter, Sara Beckett Leikin; granddaughter, Julian (Jason) Symons; great-grandchildren, Hayden Elizabeth and Brielle Renee Symons; niece, Kathy (Ken) Montague and cousins, Megan Myers and Dick Myers. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husbands, Robert W. Beckett and Paul S. Gakle. A graveside service will be at the Pataskala Cemetery Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1PM with a Celebration of Life to follow. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from June 7 to June 9, 2019