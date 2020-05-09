Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lutheran Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Geidenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Geidenberger


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Geidenberger Obituary
Virginia Geidenberger

Newark - Virginia Mae Geidenberger, age 92, of Newark, passed away, May 8, 2020. Virginia was born April 26, 1928, in Newark, Ohio to the late Carl and Dorothy Fern (Hunkins) O'Conner. She was a graduate of Newark High School, class of 1946.

Virginia was a caring wife, mother and grandmother, and also worked as a secretary of the Ohio Baptist Convention, Granville, before retiring. She loved gardening, flowers, sewing and crafting, but mostly spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Michael) Wells, Thornville, grandson Bradley Wells, Newark, and great-grandchildren Joey and Aubrey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 54 years, Donald L. Geidenberger in March of 2008.

A private burial with immediate family will be held at Lutheran Cemetery and a "Celebration of Life" gathering for family and friends will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058; who did a wonderful job of overseeing her care and comfort in her last weeks of life.

CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Newark, is honored to care for Virginia and her family.

Please log onto Hoskinsonfuneral.com and leave a message of comfort and support for her family
Published in the Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -