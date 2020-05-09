|
Virginia Geidenberger
Newark - Virginia Mae Geidenberger, age 92, of Newark, passed away, May 8, 2020. Virginia was born April 26, 1928, in Newark, Ohio to the late Carl and Dorothy Fern (Hunkins) O'Conner. She was a graduate of Newark High School, class of 1946.
Virginia was a caring wife, mother and grandmother, and also worked as a secretary of the Ohio Baptist Convention, Granville, before retiring. She loved gardening, flowers, sewing and crafting, but mostly spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Michael) Wells, Thornville, grandson Bradley Wells, Newark, and great-grandchildren Joey and Aubrey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 54 years, Donald L. Geidenberger in March of 2008.
A private burial with immediate family will be held at Lutheran Cemetery and a "Celebration of Life" gathering for family and friends will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058; who did a wonderful job of overseeing her care and comfort in her last weeks of life.
CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Newark, is honored to care for Virginia and her family.
Published in the Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020