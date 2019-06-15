|
Virginia Lou "Ginny" Spivey
Hebron - A funeral service celebrating the life of Virginia Lou "Ginny" Spivey, age 87, of Hebron, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Brian Harkness officiating. Burial will take place in Hebron Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Ginny was born June 21, 1931 in Buckeye Lake, Ohio to the late Charles Theodore and Blanche Beulah (Woolard) Leindecker. She passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital.
Ginny grew up in Buckeye Lake and lived most of her adult life in Hebron. She was a member of the First Community Church of Buckeye Lake and was also a member of the Hebron New Life United Methodist Church. Ginny retired from AT&T after 32 years of service. Life began for her after retirement. She took line dancing, tap and jazz lessons at Harmony Hall at Buckeye Lake and the Licking County Aging Program. She danced in recitals at the Sweetcorn Festival and for seniors at the Center. She was a member of Curves of Buckeye Lake for a long while. She walked the Indian Mound Mall floors for many, many miles. Ginny enjoyed life to the fullest and exercise kept her young.
Ginny spent lots of time shopping with her friend, Pam VanSky. She loved all of her great-grandkids dearly but was closest to Carmeron who was her buddy. Her last goal was to see him graduate and she did! She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by many more. Fly Home, Miss Ginny, Fly Home!
She is survived by five children, Deborah (Gerald) Hughes, Tom (Rita) Baumgartner, Jane Spivey, John Spivey and Jim (Angie) Baumgartner; grandchildren, Angie, Stacey and Steve; great-grandchildren, Racheal, Cameron, Ryleigh, Harmony, Noah, Jenna and Cash; a special niece, Dottie Schoop, and many other nieces and nephews; and special friends, Pam VanSky and Sharon Linville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; six brothers and four sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Carmel Foundation, Attn. Heart Health Education, 6150 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213.
