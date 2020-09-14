Virginia "Lucy" Lucille Coss
NEWARK - A graveside service for Virginia "Lucy" Lucille Coss, 85, of Newark, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Newark Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Rocky Smith officiating.
Lucy passed away September 13, 2020, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living. She was born July 18, 1935, in Martinsburg, Ohio to the late Fredrick and Beatrice (Rine) Peters.
Lucy was a housewife and loving mother. She worked as a cook for L&K Restaurant. She was a member of Northside Church of Christ and enjoyed bowling.
She is survived by her sons, William Coss, Sr. of Newark, Richard (Debra) Coss of Newark, Michael (Patricia) Coss of Mount Vernon, and Gregory (Lanita) Coss of Newark; daughter, Debra (Donald) Johnson of Newark; sisters, Dottie Richards and Carolyn Williams both of Newark; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Earl" Coss, whom she married on February 5, 1953; five brothers, and one sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
.