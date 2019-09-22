|
|
Virginia Mae "Sugar" Saunders Azbell
Newark - Virginia Mae "Sugar" (Saunders) Azbell passed away peacefully into God's arms, surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Sugar was a joy and lit up every room she entered. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Jack C. Azbell.
Loved and cherished by many; Sugar was the proud mother of Sherri Zagorski (Tom), deceased Anthony Schmidt of Cleveland; Amy Erhard (Geoffrey) of Newark; loving grandmother of Tommy Zagorski (Analee Canlas), Genevieve Stilla (Jeremy), Emily Zagorski (Kendal Lipke); Kate Erhard, Jill Erhard, and her great-granddaughter, Ruby Stilla; sister Patricia Evans and her caretaker and giver of joy, Peggy Workman.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted by Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark is honored to serve the Azbell family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019