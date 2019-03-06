Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
CENTERBURG -

A funeral service celebrating the life of Virginia "Raeleen" Martin, 64, of Centerburg, will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Dan Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Northlawn Memory Gardens in Westerville.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Thursday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also on Friday one hour prior to the funeral service, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Raeleen was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 26, 1954 to the late Raymond and Margaret (Hise) Wilkerson. She passed away at her residence on March 1, 2019.

Raeleen was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, cooking, baking and playing computer games. Most important in her life, was the time she spent with her family, especially doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 47 years, Doyle "Butch" V. Martin, whom she married September 2, 1972; children, Patricia (Nate) Glover, Jesse (Dena) Martin, Amanda Martin, James Martin and Michael Peters; sister, Carrie L. Saltz; grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Nicholas, Andrew, Luke, Dylan, Bradley, Farah, Kaleb, Alysha, Alexus and Alizebeth; great grandchildren, Haylee Anne, Onnika, Hunter, and Gannon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond "KP" Wilkerson and Jay Elward Wilkerson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Raeleen to the of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Raeleen or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Raeleen and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019
