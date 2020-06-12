Virginia Roberts
Virginia Roberts

Newark - Graveside funeral services for Virginia A. "Ginny" Roberts, 82 of Newark will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Wilson Cemetery, Newark with Pastor Doug Swan officiating.

Mrs. Roberts died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at her home. She was born March 22, 1938 in Brownsville, OH to the late Homer and Agnes (Sands) White.

Survivors include her children, Rick (Kathy) Roberts of Pleasant Hill, OH, Tom (Kelly) Roberts of Newark ; and two special people in her life, Jacki Downs and Jennifer Fisher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Roberts, who she married September 16, 1958 and who died October 6, 2012.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






Published in Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
