Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Vladas "Walter" Mockus


1936 - 2019
Vladas "Walter" Mockus Obituary
Vladas "Walter" Mockus

Lehigh Acres - A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Vladas "Walter" Mockus, 83, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 10, 2019 with Fr. Sizemore as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Walter passed away May 11, 2019. He was born January 15, 1936 in Lithuania to the late Vincent and Kaze Mockus. Walter will be remembered for his zest for life. He never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing his life stories with others. He achieved his Blackbelt in Judo. Walter worked as Deputy Sheriff in Licking County and often served with the Water Rescue team as a scuba diver.

Walter will be deeply missed by his surviving wife of 42 years, Pat (LaGrange) Mockus; sons, Todd (Dr. Donna) Mockus, Gary (Dr. Valerie) Mockus, David (Kim) Mockus, Jason (Katie) Mockus and Dr. Nicholas Mockus; sisters, Lucie Kavaliauskas and Genuta Mulford; five grandchildren; and many beloved relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by six siblings in infancy and a sister, Stase Petrauskas.

Memorial contributions in Walter's honor may be made to any Catholic charity of donor's choice.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Dr. in Newark, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences and memories of Walter may be shared at www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 4, 2019
