Rev. W. G. "Bill" Johnson



A graveside memorial service celebrating the life of Rev. Bill Johnson will be held Oct. 17 at 2:00 PM at Rowland Cemetery, 796 Flatrock Loop Rd, Fredonia, Kentucky with Rev. Jack L. Johnson officiating.



Bill was born September 11, 1944 in Princeton, Kentucky to the late J. Glenn and Samye (Dyer) Johnson. After graduating from Daviess County High School, Owensboro, Kentucky, in 1964, Bill honorably served his country in the Air Force in southeast Asia during the Vietnam conflict and was honorably discharged in 1966. He entered civil service at the Newark Air Force Station leaving there in 1971 to enter full time gospel ministry. He was ordained by First Baptist Church of Heath and served as interim pastor of Licking Baptist Church and founding pastor of Linnwood Baptist Church. He served churches in Ohio, Kentucky and Colorado before entering full time evangelism and founding Faith Ministries International in 1978 leading services all across the United States and in England until his life circumstances changed in 1992-93. He founded Anchor Printing choosing the name based on the Ray Boltz song, "The Anchor Holds." Bill moved to Florissant, Colorado in 2005 where he was known and loved by many friends of Pete's Place Firewood Ministry, The Community Church Storehouse, Baptist Pantry Ministry and Help The Needy, all of Teller County, Colorado who knew Bill as "The Prayer Warrior". He passed from this life to life eternal on January 25, 2020 at his home in Florissant, Colorado after an extended illness.



He is survived by one brother, Rev. Jack L. (Patricia) Johnson of Newark, three children, Marie (Juan) Huerta of Brighton, Colorado, Cheryl Evans of Denver, and W. G. Johnson II of Colorado Springs, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews among them Bocky Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Kimberly (Tyler) Waldren all of Newark, Amanda (Drason) Sillin of Zanesville, and Laurinda Johnson of Columbus..



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James C. Johnson.



Cappadona Funeral Home in Colorado Springs was entrusted with creamation. Morgan's Funeral Home, Princeton, Kentucky is in charge of memorial arrangements.



Memorial Contributions may be made to one of the Teller County, Colorado Ministries mentioned above or to Morgan's Funeral Home for memorial services.









