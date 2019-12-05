Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nothing But Church
5457 York Road SW
Pataskala, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Nothing But Church
5457 York Road SW
Pataskala, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Jacks-Phalen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lessie Jacks-Phalen


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Lessie Jacks-Phalen Obituary
Wanda Lessie Jacks-Phalen

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Wanda Lessie Jacks-Phalen, age 85, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, at Nothing But Church with Pastor William Thompson II officiating. Burial will take place in Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church, 5457 York Road SW in Pataskala.

Wanda was born November 12, 1934 in Kenna, West Virginia to the late Ola Oval Landis and the late Lessie Myrtle (Walker) Landis. She passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

Wanda was a graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia. She retired from Lucent Technologies (AT & T). Wanda enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Deena (Tom) Lamp and Patty (Steve) Trout; son, Don Gambill; ten grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; sister, Wilda (Dale) Scarbrough; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, on May 25, 2004; son, John "Rooster" Gambill; and brothers, Richard, Neal and Kemp; and a sister, Juanita.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Wanda or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Wanda and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -