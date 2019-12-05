|
|
Wanda Lessie Jacks-Phalen
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Wanda Lessie Jacks-Phalen, age 85, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, at Nothing But Church with Pastor William Thompson II officiating. Burial will take place in Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church, 5457 York Road SW in Pataskala.
Wanda was born November 12, 1934 in Kenna, West Virginia to the late Ola Oval Landis and the late Lessie Myrtle (Walker) Landis. She passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Wanda was a graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia. She retired from Lucent Technologies (AT & T). Wanda enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Deena (Tom) Lamp and Patty (Steve) Trout; son, Don Gambill; ten grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; sister, Wilda (Dale) Scarbrough; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, on May 25, 2004; son, John "Rooster" Gambill; and brothers, Richard, Neal and Kemp; and a sister, Juanita.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Wanda and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019