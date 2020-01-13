|
Wanda Loraine (Denny) Bridges
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Wanda Loraine (Denny) Bridges, age 85, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, at Christian Apostolic Church, 22 North 23rd Street in Newark with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark and also from 12-1 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Wanda was born February 19, 1934 in Depew, Oklahoma to the late George F. and Pearl (Snyder) Denny. She passed away on January 7, 2020 in Mountain View, Arkansas.
Wanda was a homemaker and a member of Christian Apostolic Church. She enjoyed going to church, sewing, needlework, painting, reading, traveling, shopping, going out to eat, and visiting with her family and friends. She was a very giving, humble, and Godly woman and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by two sisters, Jean (Truman) Bullard of Mountain View, Arkansas and Mary (Kert) Bealer of Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Earl Bridges; two sisters, Wilda Rieve and Ada Brown; and two brothers, Wayne Denny and George Denny.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Apostolic Church.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Wanda and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020