Wanda Sue Wilt
Wanda Sue Wilt

Buckeye Lake - Wanda Sue Wilt 76, of Buckeye Lake, Ohio passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, August 7, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East.

Born September 21, 1943 in Rupert, West Virginia, daughter to the late Ralph Shortridge & Madge (Angle) Shortridge. Wanda drove a school bus for a short period of time. Ms. Wilt would go on to become a truck driver, driving as a team with her husband. Wanda retired truck driving after 17 years of service.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Madge, brother David Shortridge, and sons in-law Kevin Mays and Kenny Merrill.

She is survived by Noel Danny Wilt, brother Bill (Sonja) Shortridge; sister Linda Hall, sons Larry Runyan and Scott (Mindy) Runyan. Wanda is also survived by daughters Becky Merrill, Ronda Mays and Traci (Rob) Smith. Grandchildren Malinda, Ashley, Jessie, Jeremy R., Sarah, Betsy, Katie, Shane, Autumn, Kaylee, Dakota, Alan, Brandon, Danielle, Jeremy, Daniel, Amanda, Chelsea, Jennifer, Lexi, and Dennis; over 30 (umpteen) great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wanda greatly enjoyed taking care of family and friends. She was also involved with all of her grandchildren greatly. She enjoyed collecting red glass, and cooking.

Private services were held for the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 State Route 61, Sunbury, Ohio 43074.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The DeVore- Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
