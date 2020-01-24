Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Johnson Cook


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Johnson Cook Obituary
Warren Johnson Cook

New Lexington, Ohio - Due to a family member flight schedule calling hours for Warren Cook will be held from 4-8pm with American Legion Services at 7:30pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and from 10-11am at the church on Wednesday. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Covenant Community Church, 383 Park Avenue, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Sanford Short officiating. Burial will follow at Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -