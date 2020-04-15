Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Wayne Bixler
Wayne Bixler

Newark - A memorial service for Owen Wayne Bixler 69 of Newark will be held at a later date.

Mr. Bixler died Friday April 10, 2020 at the Mt. Carmel East Medical Center. He was born May 9, 1950 in Newark to Kenneth R. and Wilda (Pendleton) Bixler.

He was a graduate of Lakewood High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He retired in 2016 with 38 years of service from Packaging Corporation of America (PCA).

He loved gardening and woodworking. Following retirement, he learned to quilt which helped with his PTSD.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda L. (Jones) Bixler; children, Tabitha Rott of Worthington, Tammy (Chad) Shafer of Hebron, Heather Bond, Timothy Bixler of Newark, Mark (Amber) Edwards of Heath, Michael (Christy) Edwards of Nova, OH, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth R. (Sue) Bixler, Jr. of Newark.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann Roach.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
