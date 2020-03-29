|
Wayne Boley
Newark - Wayne E. Boley, 80, of Newark, Ohio died Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at his home.
Born October 1, 1939 in New Lexington, Ohio he was a son of the late Bernard and Margaret (Music) Boley. Mr. Boley was retired from New River Electric and he had been a linesman with several companies for over 40 years. He enjoyed stockcar racing, golfing and bowling.
Surviving is his wife Phyllis (Toomey) Boley whom he married September 10, 1960; one son, Allen Boley of Newark; one daughter, Colleen Cannon of Newark; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Also surviving are two brothers, Richard Boley and Joe (Mary Rose) Boley, both of Newark; five sisters, Christine Hollaway, Saundra (John) Hoffman, Mickie Drumm and Mary Rinehart, all of Newark and Judy Preston of Indiana and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son in-law, Robert Cannon, III; and two sisters, Diane Kroft and Janet Berry.
There will be no calling hours.
Family graveside services will be 11:00am Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Rocky Fork Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020