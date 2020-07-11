Wayne ChaneyNewark - Wayne L. Chaney, 62, of Newark, Ohio died Friday evening, July 10, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio after a brief illness.Born September 4, 1957 in Newark he was the son of the late Ralph C. and May (Gardiner) Chaney and was a 1976 graduate of Licking Valley High School and Licking County Joint Vocational School. Wayne was a former welder in the oil industry and he enjoyed boating and fishing.Surviving are two sisters, Robin (Steve) Ludinich of Frazeysburg, Ohio and Debra Chaney of Newark. Also surviving are his two best friends, his German Shepherd's, Jake and Bruno.There will be no calling hours or funeral service.