1/
Wayne Chaney
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Chaney

Newark - Wayne L. Chaney, 62, of Newark, Ohio died Friday evening, July 10, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio after a brief illness.

Born September 4, 1957 in Newark he was the son of the late Ralph C. and May (Gardiner) Chaney and was a 1976 graduate of Licking Valley High School and Licking County Joint Vocational School. Wayne was a former welder in the oil industry and he enjoyed boating and fishing.

Surviving are two sisters, Robin (Steve) Ludinich of Frazeysburg, Ohio and Debra Chaney of Newark. Also surviving are his two best friends, his German Shepherd's, Jake and Bruno.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes Newark Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 12, 2020
Robin and Debbie. I am sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers to you during this difficult tome.
Kim Redman- Motter
Neighbor
July 12, 2020
I went to high school with Wayne. He was a sweet soul. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Joy (Edgell) Gillette
Classmate
July 12, 2020
I was sad to hear of the passing of another classmate. My sympathy and prayers to Wayne's family.
Pat WHITE
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved