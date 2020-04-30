|
|
Wayne F. "Butch" Davisson
Butch Davisson, age 73 passed away peacefully April 27, 2020 of complications of Alzheimer's and Covid-19. Butch was born in Newark on March 7, 1947 to the late Wayne H and Clara (Amspoker) Davisson.
Butch is survived by daughter Angie (Ron) Mendel of Wadsworth and son Nick (Katherine) Davisson of Columbus, grandchildren Courtney, Cameron and Connor Mendel, and sister Barb (Dan) Weakley of Sioux City, IA. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his wife Terry (Triplett) Davisson, sister Jean Humes and step-mother Jean (Gard) Davisson.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Laurels of Worthington for their unconditional care for Butch for the past 4 years and the nurses and doctors in the ICU at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Cremation has taken places by Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020