|
|
Wayne Graham
Frazeysburg - Wayne Graham, 85, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.
Born January 29, 1935 near Conesville, Ohio he was a son of the late John W. and Ruth (Romine) Graham and was a 1953 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. He was a member of the Frazeysburg Presbyterian Church and very active in many other community organizations and activities. Wayne was a life-long farmer and was an auctioneer for 54 years at Muskingum Livestock Auction.
Surviving are two daughters and sons in-law, Martha and Doug Myers and Barbara and Bill Jennings; two sons and daughters in-law, Charles and Dawni Graham and John and Jennifer Graham; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Naomi Crown and Mildred Mozena and a brother and sister in-law, Gerald and Judith Graham.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 62 years, Carolyn R. (Spencer) Graham whom he married February 19, 1956 and who died November 13, 2018 and a sister Lois Fox.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020